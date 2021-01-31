Exane Derivatives Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $372.07 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.55 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 477.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $374.41 and a 200-day moving average of $387.79.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.54.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $925,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,784 shares of company stock valued at $63,407,782. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.