Exane Derivatives Has $180,000 Stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 106.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $259,301.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,879.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,457 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $54.97.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

