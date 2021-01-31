Exane Derivatives Boosts Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,756,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,535 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 33,123 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 591,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 23,003 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 371,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 39,632 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $9.80 to $13.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

