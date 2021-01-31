Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Given a €23.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVK. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €27.53 ($32.39).

Get Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) alerts:

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) stock opened at €27.18 ($31.98) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries AG has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company’s fifty day moving average is €26.88 and its 200 day moving average is €24.44.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.