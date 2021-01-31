Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Update

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 869,300 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the December 31st total of 555,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

EVOK stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoke Pharma will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoke Pharma news, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 48,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $139,333.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 23,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $70,424.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,383.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,643 shares of company stock valued at $226,405 in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Evoke Pharma by 250.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,443 shares during the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

