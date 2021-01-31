Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ES. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

NYSE:ES opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.57. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

