eve Sleep plc (EVE.L) (LON:EVE) Shares Gap Down to $4.25

eve Sleep plc (EVE.L) (LON:EVE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.10. eve Sleep plc (EVE.L) shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 1,308,273 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of £11.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.26.

About eve Sleep plc (EVE.L) (LON:EVE)

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for eve Sleep plc (EVE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eve Sleep plc (EVE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.