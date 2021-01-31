Eurofins Scientific’s (ERRFY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ERRFY. AlphaValue downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

