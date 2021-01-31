Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Short Interest Update

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ERRFY traded down $2.55 on Friday, reaching $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,708. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.18.

ERRFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

