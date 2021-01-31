Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $513.81 Million

Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will report sales of $513.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $531.46 million and the lowest is $499.90 million. Etsy reported sales of $270.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.59.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $3.32 on Tuesday, reaching $199.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,271,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,744. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.61, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.76. Etsy has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $226.73.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $52,852.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $95,159.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total value of $852,267.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at $336,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,741 shares of company stock valued at $29,294,721 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

