Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

ETTYF remained flat at $$33.22 on Friday. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $35.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.56.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

