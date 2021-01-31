Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ETTYF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essity AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

ETTYF stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.