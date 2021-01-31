Essentia Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Essentia token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $310,936.65 and approximately $4,761.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00068606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.45 or 0.00915472 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.51 or 0.04474505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020486 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00031271 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 975,944,706 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

