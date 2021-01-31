Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other analysts have also commented on ESNT. TheStreet raised Essent Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essent Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essent Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.75.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.83. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $238,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,553,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,601,000 after buying an additional 1,815,684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,000 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,314,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,543,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 45.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,431,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 444,964 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

