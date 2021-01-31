Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 33,834 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 33,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total transaction of $8,826,275.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE CVNA opened at $261.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $302.46.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 23.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,933,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,311,000 after purchasing an additional 366,809 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Carvana by 3,385.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 149,963 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,388,000 after acquiring an additional 136,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carvana by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,839,000 after buying an additional 136,277 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

