Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 33,834 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 33,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total transaction of $8,826,275.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE CVNA opened at $261.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $302.46.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 23.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,933,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,311,000 after purchasing an additional 366,809 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Carvana by 3,385.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 149,963 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,388,000 after acquiring an additional 136,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carvana by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,839,000 after buying an additional 136,277 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
