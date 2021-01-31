Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 258,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.84. The company had a trading volume of 762,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,931. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.91. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

