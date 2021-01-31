Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

Shares of SWN opened at $3.77 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.