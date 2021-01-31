Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Equitable Financial stock remained flat at $$11.77 during trading on Friday. 8,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Equitable Financial has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66.

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter.

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers consumer, commercial, and agriculture loans; home loans; checking and savings accounts; and financial planning and retirement services.

