Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Equinix by 77.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Raymond James raised Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.45.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $739.96. The company had a trading volume of 488,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $703.93 and a 200 day moving average of $745.55. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total transaction of $7,901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,386 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,371. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.