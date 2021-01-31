Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,289 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after acquiring an additional 140,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after acquiring an additional 257,258 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,462,000 after acquiring an additional 107,473 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Equinix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,009,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 462,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,259,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.45.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total transaction of $7,901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,386 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,371. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $739.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $703.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $745.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

