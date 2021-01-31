Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Short Interest Up 79.7% in January

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 79.7% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

EQUEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equatorial Energia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC raised shares of Equatorial Energia from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

EQUEY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. 4,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,404. Equatorial Energia has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $8.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28.

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Brazil. It primarily distributes electric energy in the 217 municipalities of MaranhÃ£o State with a concession area of approximately 331,937 square kilometers serving approximately 6.9 million clients.

