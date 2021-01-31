Equal (EQL) Price Reaches $0.0003

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Equal token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Equal has traded up 135% against the dollar. Equal has a total market cap of $98,854.30 and $195.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00068076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.16 or 0.00908928 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00056165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,504.50 or 0.04452009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00032338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020204 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal (EQL) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The official website for Equal is equal.tech

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

