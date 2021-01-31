Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, an increase of 241.4% from the December 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.44 during trading on Friday. 236,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,025. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.46.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron and Sylatron. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

