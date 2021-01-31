Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, an increase of 241.4% from the December 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.44 during trading on Friday. 236,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,025. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.46.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recommended Story: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.