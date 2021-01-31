EnterCoin Trading Up 818.5% Over Last Week (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 258.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a market cap of $571,296.95 and approximately $3,015.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 818.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

