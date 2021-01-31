Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

EXK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

EXK stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,660,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.73 million, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

