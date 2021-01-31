Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 45.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $134.45 million and $2.90 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00050453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00133097 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00067260 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00263748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00065038 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,173.93 or 0.91464958 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 442,516,230 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

Empty Set Dollar Token Trading

Empty Set Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.