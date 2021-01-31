Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EMR traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,545,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $85.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

