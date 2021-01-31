Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

NYSE:EMR opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $85.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

