EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the December 31st total of 168,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 248,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in EMCORE during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in EMCORE by 71.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in EMCORE by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 165,829 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.24. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCORE will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

