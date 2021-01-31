Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elis in a report on Sunday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elis presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ELSSF opened at $12.80 on Friday. Elis has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73.

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

