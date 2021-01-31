Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Issues Earnings Results

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.75-8.40 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.75-8.40 EPS.

NYSE LLY opened at $207.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $218.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

