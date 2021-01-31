Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Update

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

EKTAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.