Electronic Arts (EA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Electronic Arts to post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, analysts expect Electronic Arts to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $143.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.84.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $1,409,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $96,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,749,004 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

