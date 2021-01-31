Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Cut to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue downgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) to a reduce rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ECIFY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Electricité de France from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Electricité de France from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electricité de France from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

ECIFY stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Electricité de France has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.