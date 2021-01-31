Electra (ECA) Market Cap Reaches $377,556.94

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Electra coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Electra has a total market capitalization of $377,556.94 and approximately $1,776.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,604,611,633 coins and its circulating supply is 28,737,455,080 coins. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org . The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.