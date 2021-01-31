El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,103,400 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the December 31st total of 2,975,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ELPQF remained flat at $$3.59 during trading hours on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, The Digital, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

