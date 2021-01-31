El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,103,400 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the December 31st total of 2,975,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS ELPQF remained flat at $$3.59 during trading hours on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
