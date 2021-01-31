eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of eBay by 191.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,464 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 149.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 38.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,532 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 44,271 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of eBay by 26.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 54,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,718,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $56.51 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.70.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

