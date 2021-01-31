Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the December 31st total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE ETW opened at $9.61 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,678,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 159,620 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 875,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 524,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.