Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the December 31st total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE ETW opened at $9.61 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also: Capital Gains Distribution
