easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,000 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 842 ($11.00) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CSFB reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 864.79 ($11.30).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 728.40 ($9.52) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 805.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 659.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. easyJet plc has a 52 week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider David Robbie acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

About easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

