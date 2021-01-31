Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Eastman Chemical updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 7.38-8.00 EPS.
NYSE:EMN opened at $98.35 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $110.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.97.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
