Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Eastman Chemical updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 7.38-8.00 EPS.

NYSE:EMN opened at $98.35 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $110.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $89,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,434.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

