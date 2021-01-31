Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of EBMT opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $92,541.54. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter worth $412,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter worth $282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 108.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

