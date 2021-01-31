e-Gulden (EFL) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $434.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.05 or 0.00390114 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000221 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000243 BTC.

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,973,428 coins and its circulating supply is 17,151,117 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

