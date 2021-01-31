Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.46 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLNG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. 138,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,723. The company has a market cap of $93.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

