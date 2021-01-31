DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to report sales of $4.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.21 billion and the highest is $4.23 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $5.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $17.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.37 billion to $17.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.44 billion to $16.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in DXC Technology by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in DXC Technology by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 77,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,939 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,324. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.