Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,510 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $425.47 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $496.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $459.48 and its 200 day moving average is $457.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

