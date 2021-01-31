Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 30,100 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.46% of iHeartMedia worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,982,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,904,000 after acquiring an additional 403,148 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iHeartMedia by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 318,494 shares during the period.

IHRT opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $744.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IHRT. Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,381 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,567.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

