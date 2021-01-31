Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,417 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,679,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,716.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after acquiring an additional 243,221 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $194.00 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $105.80 and a one year high of $213.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.52 and a 200-day moving average of $195.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.