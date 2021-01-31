Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co grew its position in The Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after purchasing an additional 838,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Boeing by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $426,872,000 after acquiring an additional 69,535 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,495,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,070,000 after acquiring an additional 35,883 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $194.19 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.30.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

