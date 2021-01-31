Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 307.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $265,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,478 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 123.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,290,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $151,768,000 after purchasing an additional 712,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 145.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 995,323 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $115,564,000 after purchasing an additional 589,056 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM opened at $156.28 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $177.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.62.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

