Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 262.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 86,266 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 166,397 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after buying an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 88.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 35,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $583,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.88. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

